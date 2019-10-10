Angela Lil Kennedy Aldridge, 55, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville, surrounded by her family.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
Those who knew Angela would tell you she always had a smile on her face. Her kindness was extended to everyone she knew, especially children, who referred to her as “mom.” She was a beautiful, loving, Christian woman who could brighten anyone’s day. Angela loved to read, especially her Bible, and she was a dedicated prayer warrior for the kingdom of God.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Aldridge of the home; daughter, Natalie Ashe and husband Jeremy of Charlotte; sons, Jeremy Ducharme of Nantucket, Mass., and Raymond Aldridge of Morehead City; and brothers, Raymond Kennedy Jr. and companion Tricia Moore of Charleston, S.C., and Jay Kennedy and wife Valorie of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Kennedy and Raymond Kennedy Sr.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
