Geraldine “Gerry” Steed Campbell, 81, of Bettie, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
Gerry was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Charlotte to the late Thomas and Agnes Vanderburg Steed. She was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and retired with the Cape Lookout National Seashore. Additionally, she spent 35 years serving as a volunteer with the Atlantic Beach Fire Department. Most of all, Gerry was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, sitting on her front porch enjoying her family and friends.
She is survived by her four children, whom she loved dearly, daughter, Kim Campbell Edens and significant other John Georgetti of Willow Spring; sons, Scott Campbell and wife Kathy and Jeff Campbell, all of Bettie, and Mark Campbell and wife Kim of Jamestown; brothers, Thomas Steed and wife Annette of Florida and Don Steed and wife Linda of Bolivia; her treasures were her grandchildren, Jeffrey Campbell and wife Gislany, Toni Campbell Kennedy and husband Josh, Curtis Edens and Lauren Campbell; great-grandchildren, Peyton Kennedy, Lliam Kennedy and Ellie Campbell; goddaughter, Lindsey Campbell; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and beloved granddog, Taz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Agnes Steed; grandson, Thomas Campbell; and granddaughter, Casey Dell Edens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerry’s loving memory to the Atlantic Beach Fire Department, 125 W. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
