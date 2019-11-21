Tommy Floyd McLamb, 67, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no formal service.
Tommy worked with scrap metal doing salvage work for numerous years, as well as being a commercial fisherman in his earlier days.
He is survived by his companion and best friend, Lina Panzarella; and their fur baby, Spot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ruby McLamb.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Broad Street Clinic, 534 N. 35th St. K, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
