Kenneth “Ken” Klein, 69, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A gathering of family and friends is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home.
Ken honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member and supporter of the Disabled American Veterans. He loved the beach and spent many hours enjoying the beautiful Crystal Coast of North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Klein of the home; daughter, Kathleen Toomin and husband Jeff of New Jersey; son, Kenny Klein and wife Stephanie of New Jersey; brother, William Klein and wife Tootie of Dover, Del.; and grandchildren, Cheyenne Toomin and companion Richard Butler, Madison Toomin and companion Daniel Foley, Talia Klein, Kenny Klein Jr. and Hailey Klein.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elena Klein; and father, Charles Klein.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
