Vanessa Lynn Garner, 47, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
The family will hold a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Manly Rose officiating.
Vanessa lived her life for the Lord and was a member of Refuge Fellowship Church. She worked as a cook at the Fish Hook restaurant for more than 25 years and was one of the nicest people you will ever meet. If she could help you, she would. She loved her daughter and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Angelena Willis; granddaughter, Hayden Lane Piner; grandson, William Andrew Piner; her fiancé, William Hill; five sisters, Tanjalena McDonald, Crystal Gillikin, Emma Lewis, Rhonda Moore and Margaret Pierce; brother, Ernest Boyd Garner Jr. and wife Janet; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Margaret Garner; sister, Kathy Moore; and brother, Rodrick Moore Jr.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
