The Rev. Glenn A. Yount, 97, of Pine Knoll Shores, formerly of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 4 p.m. today at Grace Chapel at Lenoir Rhyne University. Bishop Tim Smith will be officiating the service.
He was born April 9, 1922, to the late Hugh P. Yount and Myrtle Seaboch Yount in Catawba County. Rev. Glenn A. Yount was a graduate of Hickory High School in 1937, Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1941 and the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in 1944. Following his graduation, he served these congregations: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church ELCA in Startown, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rockwell, Bethphage Lutheran Church in Lincolnton, Cedar Grove Lutheran Church in Vale, St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Bear Poplar, Shiloh Lutheran Church in Bethlehem and Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Granite Falls.
Glenn A. Yount was thankful, above all else, for the unbelievable privilege of preaching the gospel, Jesus Christ, and his crucifixion and rising, and to the churches who gave calls to do this, plus years of pulpit supply.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Peacock and husband Maurice of Pine Knoll Shores; a son, Tony Yount of Utah; and a grandson, Reece Peacock.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Sigmon Yount; a brother; and a sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lenoir-Rhyne University, P.O. Box 7467, Hickory, NC 28603.
Arrangements are by Hickory Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.
(Paid obituary)
