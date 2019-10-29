Mark Warren Springfield, 46, of Cape Carteret, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with his family by his side.

A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Don Baribeau officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.

