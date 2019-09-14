John “Jack” Lee Torbert, 87, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Morehead City.
A celebration of Jack’s life is at 2 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley.
Jack was born July 15, 1932, to the late Clifford and Marian Torbert. He proudly served the country in the U.S. Army during the war. The career that Jack built started with Bell Telephone and he retired from AT&T. He then went to work for and retired from the federal government.
Jack and Darlene met and wed in 1999, combining their two families into one. They enjoyed family, friends, neighbors, playing golf, boating and traveling. They would spend their winters in Florida and built great friendships while on adventures with their motorhome. Jack was an excellent carpenter and electrician, always helping with projects for family, friends and neighbors. Jack will be remembered as never saying “no” to help those he loved and those around him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Darlene of the home; son, John Jr. and wife Kira of Selma, Ala.; stepdaughter, Wendi Lassiter and husband Jacob of Raleigh; stepson, Mel Caison and wife Ginger of Nashville; two grandsons, Jake and Jessie Torbert, both of Alexandria, Va.; stepgranddaughters, Annie and Evely, both of Raleigh, and Hillary of Washington, D.C.; sister, Edna Malmstrum of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Marian Torbert; his first wife and mother of his children, Jean Yonker Torbert; sons, Thomas William and James Andrew Torbert; and a brother, Clifford Torbert Jr.
The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to be sent to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
