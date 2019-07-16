Rebekah “Ms. Becky” Carl, 69, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, July 10, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport surrounded by her family. She has family in Carteret County.
The family will honor her life with a service at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Anne Scruggs and husband Brady of Newport and Elizabeth Faye Bennett of Fayetteville; sons, Aaron William Wright of the home and Earl Russell Wright of St. Mary’s, Ohio; sisters, Mary Ann Carl of Amanda, Ohio, Patricia Wheat of Prospect, Ohio, Jennifer Roddy of Columbus, Ohio, and Mary Margaret Badder and Terri Hills, both of Lancaster, Ohio; brothers, David McCann of Columbus, Ohio, Matthew McCann of Norton, Ohio, Charles Davis of San Antonio, Texas, Joseph McCann of Washington state and Paul McCann of Westerville, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Alvin Carl; and her parents, Charles James Davis and Agnes Faye Sparks McCann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or the Autism Society of North Carolina, 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.