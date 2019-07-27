Richard Lee Groben, 82, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Gardens of Trent in New Bern.
No service is scheduled at this time.
Richard grew up in Indiana where he graduated with the class of 1955 from Bosse High School, after which he attended Indiana University. He was a lifeguard in California for some time. He met his wife, Pudgy, in Indiana in 1987 and they were married in 1997. During his life, he enjoyed golfing and gambling trips to Tunica, Miss. In their earlier years, they both enjoyed going dancing. In 2006, they relocated to North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Pudgy; and his canine companion, Bandit.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in his honor to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.