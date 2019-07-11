Michael Lynn Enke, 72, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Wilmington.
His service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rob Pate. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Michael was born in Ames, Iowa, to the late Loren and Mary F. Enke. He served the country in the United States Navy and later went on to be a political science teacher. Michael enjoyed classic cars, collecting coins, playing guitar and boating.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Nancy L. Moore of Pensacola, Fla., and a niece, Brooke Schein of Stoughton, Wis.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
