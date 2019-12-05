Dwayne I. Fritzinger, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of life is at 1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City with the Rev. Powell Osteen officiating.
Dwayne loved traveling, beach music, playing cards and visiting his many friends. After serving 21 years in the N.C. National Guard and Reserves, he had a long career in sales. He worked for Lorillard Tobacco Co., Biggers Bros Food Distributers and Carteret County Schools, to name a few.
Dwayne is survived by his daughter, Carmen Fritzinger Almany and husband Jeff of Newport; his lady friend, Barbara J. Brown of Beaufort; and extended family, Gary Brown Jr., wife Ashley Stone-Brown and their daughter, Ella, all of Smithfield, Ashley G. Brown, wife Sarah Brown and their daughter, Elizabeth, all of Florence, Ky., and Gary Brown Sr. of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dora Fritzinger Sr.; and a brother, John David Fritzinger Jr.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to Community Home Health Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 245, Swansboro, NC 28584, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.