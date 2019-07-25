Robert “Rob” E. Wilson III, 73, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his wife and friends after a long illness.
A celebration of his life is at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Handle Bar in Beaufort.
He was born March 19, 1946, to Helen Barker Schellinger and Robert E. Wilson Jr. of East Hampton, N.Y. He graduated from East Hampton High School and attended Syracuse University. In high school, he played football, basketball, golf and tennis, and his yearbook states, “Be good, and you will be lonesome.” He also went to Parsons College in Iowa, where he competed in motorcross races on the weekends.
Upon his return to Long Island, N.Y., he purchased Vetault Florist, which he kept until the oil embargo in the 1970s. He then went into business with Blue Water Yacht Sales in Sag Harbor and his professional sailing career began. He got into boat racing, sailing in the Fastnet Force 10 on Tenacious, owned by Ted Turner, and in the SORC racing circuit, including the Sydney Hobart race off the coast of Australia. He met his wife, Dorie, during the America’s Cup races in Newport, R.I., in 1983 while running the courtesy yacht for the British Syndicate.
His next stop was St. Thomas, where he and Dorie ran charter sailing yachts all through the Caribbean until the late 1980s. They then began running motor yachts from Northeast Harbor, Maine, to Key West, Fla. In the early 1990s, they bought a house in Beaufort and settled into maritime work there. In 2007, he began the O’Danny Boy Golf Tournament which grew, with the help of Danny Stephens and friends of The Handle Bar, into the popular event it is today. The tournament raises money for the Broad Street Clinic, the Raab Clinic and local recipients who need help paying medical bills. Rob built model boats, including The Atlantic, The Pride of Baltimore and the Bowdoin, to name a few.
He leaves his wife of 32 years, Dorothy “Dorie” Devnew Wilson; his fur children, Babe, Daisy May and Tiger Lily; cousins, Dave Schellinger and Judy Schellinger Hoff; and their children.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570, or Broad Street Clinic Foundation, 534 North 35th St., Suite K, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
