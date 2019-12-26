Bennie Penny, 77, of Durham, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home. She has family in Carteret County.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor David Trump officiating. A private graveside service for the family will be held directly after the memorial service.
Bennie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was the daughter of the late Bennie Lee Lloyd and Sarah Lillian Whitlock Lloyd of Durham and the widow of James Larry Penny. Mrs. Penny was a retiree from Duke University Hospital after 25 years of service, a member of The Carolina Toler’s Club, where she enjoyed painting for many years, and was a former member of Red Hat Ladies Club.
Mrs. Penny is survived by her brother, Robert Lloyd of Beaufort; son, Ray Penny; daughter, Beth Andrews; daughter-in-law, Amy Penny; favorite son-in-law, Barry Andrews; grandchildren, Nichole Andrews, Tyler Andrews, Stephen Penny, Gregory Penny, Christopher Penny and Elizabeth Penny; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Jaiden, Aris, Jordyn, Marley, Zackary, Carly, Lucas, Liam, Mason and Layton.
The family will return to Mrs. Penny’s home for a friends and family reception at 601 Parkview Drive in Durham immediately after the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your favorite charity in Mrs. Penny’s honor.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
(Paid obituary)
