Robert Lee Johnson, 57, of Swansboro, went to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, after a three-month long battle with cancer. He fought hard but passed surrounded by his loving family.
His service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.