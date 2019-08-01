Carol J. Pollock, 82, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker.
Carol was a loving wife and mother who loved her grandchildren dearly. She was an avid nature lover, including going fishing and hunting. When sitting on her porch, she especially enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and various birds that would visit her bird feeders.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Lee Hayon of Boston, Mass., and Kathleen Lamour of West Palm, Fla.; sons, Al Pollock of Arapahoe and Scott Pollock of Newport; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her furry companion, Minnie.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Mann “J.R.” Alfonso Pollock Jr.; parents, Norman and Edna Ruch; sister, Nancy Campbell; brother, Robert Ruch; and a son, Eric Bartsch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Carteret Humane Society and Animal Shelter, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.