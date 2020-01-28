Michael Arturo Dudley, 69, of Morehead City, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his residence.
His service is at 2 p.m. today in the Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations Memorial chapel in New Bern.
The viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The family will receive friends and guests at 504 N. 13th St. in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of New Bern.
