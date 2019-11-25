Pattie Sue Summey Lowe, 84, of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019, in Greensboro. She has family in Carteret County.
The family will have services at Sechrest Funeral Home in High Point Sunday, Dec. 15 with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a service and a graveside service at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SechrestFunerals.com for the Lowe family.
