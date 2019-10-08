Frank Gunter Tabbutt, 69, of Hubert, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
His service with military honors was Tuesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
He was born May 16, 1950, in Kircheim, Germany. Frank served the country in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring in May 2002 at the rank of master sergeant.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Goodale Tabbutt of the home; a daughter, Kristen Lee Tabbutt of New York; and a son, Steven Michael Tabbutt of New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Animal Protection Society, P.O. Box 32, Jacksonville, NC 28541, or online at capsrescue.com.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
