Vance Allen Gillikin, 86, of Otway, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at PruittHealth Care in Sea Level.
Per his request, there will be no formal service. His burial will take place in the family cemetery in Otway.
Mr. Gillikin was born at home to the late Jim and Ola Lawrence Gillikin Aug. 24, 1933. He spent his lifetime living in the Otway community. He attended and graduated from Smyrna School in 1951. Vance married Iris Mason of Stacy in Morehead City July 26, 1952. They were married more than 65 years.
Vance worked in the construction business early on and then worked a number of years with his brother, James, building boats. In 1971, he and the late Mervin Rose started East Bay Boat Works. After graduating from school, his sons, James and Ricky, joined him full time. Vance worked in the boatbuilding industry for more than 50 years. During that timeframe, he designed and helped build more than 100 boats, including sportfishing, paddlewheel and lobster boats, as well as trawlers. East Bay Boat Works boats can be found up and down the East Coast, as well as several along the Gulf Coast.
Vance was also a founding member of the Otway Volunteer Fire Department, volunteering approximately 20 years as a firefighter.
“Though he tried our patience many times over the years, he loved to share what he had, giving freely of his time and talents to all of us. He was never hesitant to help out a family member or friend in any way he could.”
He is survived by his daughter, Candi Gillikin Beacham and husband Eddie of Otway; son, James W. Gillikin and companion Carolyn of Otway; daughter-in-law, Donna Gillikin Pullen of Newport; six grandchildren, Jamie Gillikin and companion Brooke, Alicia Cole and husband James, Brandi Tutor and husband Michael, Jason Gillikin, Michael Beacham and wife Brittany and Krista Beacham; 12 great-grandchildren, Dominick Sorey, Alyssa Huneycutt, Kayla Cole, Kendall Cole, Jaelyn Beacham, Raiven Tutor, Finley Beacham, Harper Beacham, Maverick Tutor, Kenly Gillikin, Colt Gillikin and Elias Beacham; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Gillikin of Harkers Island, Shirley Shafer and Connie Noe, both of Otway, Adelaide Keller of St. Stephen, S.C., and Janice Fulcher of Stacy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Mason Gillkin; son, Ricky Allen Gillikin; brothers, James T. Paul and Wheeler Gillikin; sister, Hallie Gillikin Lawrence; and a sister-in-law, Bobbie Mason James.
