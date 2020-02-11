Shane Taylor, 23, of Marshallberg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Otway.
His service was today at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level with Pastor Manley Rose officiating.
Shane was a hard worker, a good carpenter and loved doing diesel mechanic work. He loved everyone and was a good, kind and polite person with a lot of friends.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Sanders of Marshallberg; father, Charles “Chobby” Taylor of Sea Level; brother, Gregory Taylor and wife Morgan of Atlantic; nephew, Beau Taylor of Atlantic; his faithful four legged friend, Stick; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kay Noyes and Willard Sanders; paternal grandparents, Barbara and David Taylor; and and his mother’s companion, Mark Lewis, who passed away with Shane.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
