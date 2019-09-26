Marian “Hope” Gurganus, 89, of Emerald Isle, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and her beloved dogs.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Mrs. Gurganus, “Hope,” held a master’s degree and was a retired school teacher and guidance counselor. Born in Marshall, Texas, she attended Norfolk High School, where she was a member of the glee club. She graduated from Lees-McRae College, East Carolina Teachers College and East Carolina University, where she was also a cheerleader. She taught science at Lee Woodard High School and was a guidance counselor at Beddingfield High School. She was a previous member of Greenville and Wilson Presbyterian Church and sang in the church choir. She was also an avid painter and artist, adding her touch to most everything.
She is survived by her son, Keith Gurganus and wife Margaret of Encinitas, Calif.; daughter, Nancy Hope Gurganus of Cape Carteret; and grandsons, Justin Gurganus, Taylor Gurganus and Christopher Gurganus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Turnage Gurganus; and her parents, Francis and Betty Hart.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
