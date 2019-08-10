Deborah Lynn Seguin, 64, of Newport, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gerald Lynn Smith of Newport; three daughters, Tasha Coleman of Rincon, Ga., Dr. Leanne Judy Seguin of Fort Collins, Colo., and Holly Brown of Newport; three grandchildren, Mitchell Coleman of Savannah, Ga., Illyanna Coleman of Fort Collins, Colo., and Ashley K. Adams of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Patrick Walsh of Mexico City, Fla.; and two sisters, Janice Foster of Gray, Ga., and Joyce Nix of Byron, Ga.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.