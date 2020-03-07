C. Donald Slipper, 83, of Morehead City, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Kathie Slipper of the home; daughter, Susan Lynn Herbst of Morehead City; son, Don Slipper Jr. of Gainesville, Ga.; a sister, Lynn Johnson of Cleveland, Ga.; her grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mabel Elizabeth Slipper; and a grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CarolinaEast Medical Center – Intensive Care Unit, 2000 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28561.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
