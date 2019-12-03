Judith Taylor Salter, 77, of Sea Level, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, surrounded by her family.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Terry McInnis. Interment will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery.
Judith enjoyed taking care of her cats, her home and lawn, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin Salter of the home; daughters, Sheryl Salter of Otway and Wanda Taylor of Davis; son, Franklin Wayne Salter and wife Cynthia Salter of Sea Level; grandchildren, Melissa Moore, Jacqueline Jordan, Frankie Salter and Joseph Taylor; stepgrandchildren, Michale Sadler and Crystal Sims; great-grandchildren, Hailey Salter, Hunter Goodwin, Conner Gaskill, Allyson Gaskill, Zachary Gaskill, Colton Jordon, Karleigh Jordon, Kendalyn Salter and Ella Salter; stepgreat-grandchildren, Amber Sims and Chelsea Sadler; and stepgreat-great-grandchild, Aliyah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Minnie Dee Taylor; sisters, Marguerite Guthrie and Marion Fulcher; and brothers, Julius Taylor and Bennie Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
