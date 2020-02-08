Rebecca Jane Deese, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home.
There will be no formal service.
She is survived by her sons, Wesley Neil Kimbro and wife Jenny Van De Voord Kimbro of Broad Creek and Phillip Duncan Kimbro and wife Christina Reynolds Kimbro of Morehead City; sister, Ada Deese Phillippi and husband John of Greensboro; grandchildren, Lacey Kimbro, Wyatt Kimbro, Alexis Taylor and Madison Wethington, all of Newport, and Faith Kimbro and Ruth Kimbro, both of Morehead City; and a great-grandchild, Kai Cornwell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Duncan McGregor Deese; and mother, Evelyn Carruth Bolick.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.