Mary Susan Sewell Atkins, 80, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Beaufort, lost her hard-fought battle against cancer Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Richmond while in the care of Hospice of Virginia.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort with Brother Danny Wildman officiating. Sue loved seashells. You are invited to bring a shell to leave to decorate her memorial stone.
She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Just like all other events in her life, she went on her own time and in her own way. Sue was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Beaufort to the late Thomas Sewell Sr. and Annabelle Darling Sewell, but spent most of her adult life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. While in Beaufort, Sue was a member of Ann Street Methodist Church and spoke with fond memories of singing in the choir. She grew up on Cedar Street at the base of the old Grayden Paul Bridge and graduated from the old Beaufort High School in 1957.
After moving to Mississippi, Sue was in the first graduating class of registered nurses from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 1969 and made lifelong friends in 35-plus years of nursing, and later volunteering with the Red Cross and the American Legion. Sue didn’t know any strangers, welcomed friends as family and was generous with her time and smile.
The family would like to pay special recognition and much love to the Wildman, Willis and Pake families and dear friends, Vicki Broadus and Rita Mason Stevens for a lifetime of friendship and fun.
Sue is survived by two brothers, Tommy and wife Barbara Sewell and Sammy Sewell; one sister, Joyce Ann and husband Cecil Combs; three sons, Stephen and wife Laurie Willis, Christopher and wife Amy Brown and Wayne and wife Sara Truitt; one daughter, Stephani Willis and husband Jimmy Yogi; and 12 grandchildren, Mary and husband Brian Belford, Dallas Willis, Brandi Willis, Austin Yogi, Carson Yogi, Holliman Brown, Hayes Brown, Webb Brown, Cooper Brown, Hailey Truitt, Joshua Truitt and Nathan Truitt.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and a son, Jerry Willis Jr.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Hospice of Virginia Association of Hospices and Palliative Care in her memory online at virginiahospices.org.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
