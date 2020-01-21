Kathleen Elliott Brown, 80, of Wilson, formerly of Carteret County, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Forest Hills Baptist Church.
She worked as a librarian at Newport Public Library in Newport.
She is survived by her children, Ruth, Angela, David and Laura; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Newport Public Library, 210 Howard Blvd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service of Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.