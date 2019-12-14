Joshua Adam Guiendon, 41, of Otway, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Joshua was a workaholic with a great sense of humor and loved helping people and any animal that crossed his path.
Joshua is survived by his wife of two years, Adelaide Burger of the home; daughter, Karlyn Michelle Salter of Otway; parents, Morris “Corky” and JoAnn Guiendon Sr. of Otway; brothers, Morris Guiendon Jr. of Warrenton, Ore., and James Guiendon and his wife Sisi of Metuchen, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his family, Joshua leaves behind his beloved pets, Snow, Cricket, Tigger, Wakko and Peanut.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Audra Leigh; and aunt, Lorraine.
Memorial gifts in Joshua’s name can be given to Carolina Tiger Rescue, 1940 Hanks Chapel Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312 or online at carolinatigerrescue.org/.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
