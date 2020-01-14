John Willard Dudley, 80, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin Baker officiating.
He was born Feb. 7, 1939, in Swansboro, and was the son of the late Willard and Eloise Wethington Dudley. John Willard graduated from Swansboro High School and then Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) in Wilson and was the owner and operator of Dudley’s Marina in Swansboro.
He dearly loved the water from an early age. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. To say that Mr. Dudley is well known in the community is an understatement. He has provided help, knowledge and friendship to many, including all fishermen, commercial and recreational, and all employees, especially the younger ones needing some direction in their lives. Everyone you meet who knows Mr. Dudley has a story to tell about him. He has done a lot for a lot of people.
He is survived by brother, Howard Jackson “Jack” Dudley of Morehead City; sister, Judy Dudley of Raleigh; and a nephew, John Dudley Dill of Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
