Claude Davis, 86, of Kinston, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville. He has family in Carteret County.
His funeral service is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Fishman officiating. The visitation will follow the funeral service. His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Vernon officiating.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
