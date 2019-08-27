Susan Royce Thomas, 72, of Holly Springs, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Spring Arbor Nursing Home Cary. She has family in Carteret County.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg.
Born Sept. 23, 1946, Susan was a dedicated mother, grandmother and wife. She worked for the Federal Aviation Administration before her retirement. She was an avid reader and animal lover.
Susan is survived by her sister, Diane Goodwin and husband Steve; daughter, Carrie Williford and husband Dan; sons, Brent Thomas and wife Rebecca and Forest Thomas and wife Eleanor; eight grandchildren; and two pugs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Leon King Thomas.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
