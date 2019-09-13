Mary Meeks Moody, 89, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Carteret Landing Assisted Living in Newport.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Pinewood Memorial Park with Dr. Michael McKnight officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
