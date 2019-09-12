Annie Hewitt Lawrence, 87, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Richard C. Patterson. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Granny Annie was a dedicated woman of faith who was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort since the 1960s. She lived out their mission, which is to minister through the message of the gospel and through the love of Christ. She was a talented woman who enjoyed using her gift to sew, and her life was dedicated to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Mitchell Lawrence and wife Eura and Barry Lawrence and wife Vanessa, all of Beaufort; brother, Edward Earl Simpson and wife Randi of Newport; grandchildren, Leslie Kriger and husband Noah, Lanie Lawrence, Jay Lawrence and Jamie Lawrence; stepgrandchildren, Jamie Byrd, Dawn Humphries and husband Ken, Ashlyn Plear and Gunnar Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Hunter Lawrence, Brooke Lawrence, Jordan Kriger and Nicholas Kriger; and stepgrandchildren, Logan Byrd, Taylor Bryd, Jesse Humphries and Sammy Humphries.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Melton “Mel” Lawrence Sr.; parents, Alonzo and Lannie Simpson; brother, Albert Lee Hewitt; and grandson, Shane Andrew Lawrence.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or to First Free Will Baptist Church, 1947 Highway 70 East, Beaufort, NC 28516, in memory of Annie Hewitt Lawrence.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
