Sara Elizabeth Mason, 75, of Newport, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at PruittHealth in Sea Level.
There will be no formal service.
Sara was a graduate of Beaufort High School.
She is survived by her daughter, Vonnie Hunt Seebach of Swansboro; brother, Theodore “Teddy” Barnes and wife Alice of Beaufort; grandchildren, Rachael Powers of Swansboro and Alexandra Logue and husband Tyson of Cuba, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Elijah Perkins and Emma Logue; and nieces, Karen Costa and Teresa Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtis Barnes; father, Theodore Adolph Barnes; daughter, Renee Hunt; sisters, Ann Marie Mason and Vonda Mason; brother, Maxton Mason; niece, Tina Shamay of Beaufort; and nephew, Joe Giffin.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
