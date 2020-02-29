Joseph R. Wilkins Sr., 86, of Cary, formerly of Carteret County, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in Cary.
His service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Ben Burrows.
Joe Wilkins Sr. was born in Wilmington Feb. 28, 1933. He went to high school at New Hanover High School. Joe was a star running back for the 1951 state championship Wildcats Football team, playing for Coach Leon Brogden alongside football greats Sonny Jurgensen and Roman Gabriel. Joe married his high school sweetheart, June Grace Melvin, Dec. 27, 1952, in Wilmington. Joe and June settled in Garner, where Joe worked for the N.C. Department of Transportation as a traffic engineer for 35 years, retiring in 1996. Upon retirement, Joe and June relocated to Cape Carteret, where they enjoyed living until 2017, when they returned to live in Cary. Joe was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman and environmentalist. He enjoyed boating and fishing in Bogue Inlet Sound and all along the North Carolina coast. Joe loved the Wilmington area and could regale a person for hours with stories of the coast of North Carolina. He loved being on the water and he instilled in all of his children a sense to leave the Earth better than they found it. Joe loved his church family at Cape Carteret Presbyterian, where he and June were members for many years. Joe was entirely dedicated to three things: his church, his children and the love of his life, June. He was a good, dedicated, loving family man who will be forever missed. After he passed away, many people have shared stories about his generosity, whether it was volunteering his time though the church or sharing an overabundance of tomatoes or peppers he grew in his beloved home garden.
Joe is survived by his wife, June Wilkins; his sons, Joseph R. Wilkins, Jr. and wife Stephanie Perry of Cary and Tim Wilkins of Stamford, N.Y.; a daughter, Bobbi Wilkins of Chapel Hill; grandson, Doug Payne of Raleigh; and granddaughters, Sarah Wilkins of Philadelphia and Kirsten Wilkins of Cary.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please remember Joe Wilkins Sr., by a donation to a hospice center of your choosing or find someone in need and help them out with a random act of kindness.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
