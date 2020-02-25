Patricia “Pat” Hitchcock, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
If she could be defined by one word, that word would be “love.”
She is survived by her daughter, Christie Hitchcock of Durham; two sons, Mike Hitchcock and wife Kathy of Clemmons and Bill Hitchcock of Beaufort; four grandchildren, Lydia, Matthew, Jaime and Sylwia; a brother, David; and two sisters, Susan and Polly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to help pay for the funeral can be sent to 118 Willow St., Beaufort, NC 28516, and made payable to Pat Hitchcock.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
