Dr. Henry Oscar Schindelar, 94, of Hubert, passed peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home after a long, productive and joy-filled life.
His service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro with Father Don Baribeau officiating. A celebration of life will follow the service at the home at 130 Harbour Drive in Hubert.
He was born at home at his family’s dairy farm in Bound Brook, N.J., was the youngest of 11 children and also lived the longest of all of his family.
After graduation from medical school, he had a private internal medicine practice in northern Virginia. He moved to Onslow County in 1975 and took a two-year sabbatical while watching his home being built on the Intracoastal Waterway, of which he was very proud. It was the scene of many fun-filled, memorable parties, with the home overflowing with the warmth of friends and family enjoying his magnanimous hospitality.
He was also dedicated to his community with more than 40 years of service in the Swansboro Rotary Club, including helping with the outreach to the Charleston, S.C., area after Hurricane Hugo. He was a benefactor to the Swansboro community with his participation in the public-private partnership for the town dock at his property in the historic downtown.
Hal and David wish to thank the many caregivers through the years who attended to Oscar with comforting love, especially Toni Moore, who runs the household, and Gina Reed, Mary McManus, Rose Lewis, Debra Hannan, Shanae Reed, Delladira Rios and Ann Bell. A special thank you to Fred “Sherdy” Smith for all he has done.
He leaves behind Charles Hal Silver and William David Pinsky, his friends and partners for more than 50 years, and nephews, a niece and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Oscar’s memory to St. Mildred Catholic Church, 616 E. Sabiston Drive, Swansboro, NC 28584, or an animal charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Internet condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.