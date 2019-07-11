Louise W. Cutler, 92, of Washington, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Lewis and Joyce Cutler.
Her service was Thursday at First Christian Church, officiated by Dr. Robert Cayton. A private burial followed in Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Mrs. Cutler was born in Beaufort County Dec. 9, 1926, to the late Lloyd Edmond Cutler and Clara Mildred Cutler. She was a 1944 graduate of Bath High School. On Sept. 22, 1945, she married Gordon Allen Cutler, who preceded her in death Aug. 30, 1996. She was employed as a receptionist with a doctor’s office in Newport and then Roses in Morehead City in the fabric department. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Newport Chapter 311, and served as a Worthy Matron, was a volunteer for the Beaufort County Hospital Oncology Department and was a member of First Christian Church.
She is survived by her son, Lewis E. Cutler and wife Joyce of Pantego; two sisters, Evelyn Nelson of Kinston and Lois Perry and husband Herbert of Washington; four grandchildren, Desmond Cutler of Durham, Christine Barnes and husband Eddie of Youngsville, Caroline Cutler-Lackey and husband Tom of Wilmington and Clayton Cutler and wife Kate of Manteo; seven great-grandchildren, Sammye Cutler, Lyra Cutler, Kelcy Cutler, Cole Barnes, Annabelle Barnes, Madeliene Lackey and Winnifred Lackey; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Cutler and Doris Cutler, both of Washington; and a special loved one, who Mrs. Cutler considered a son, Robert Bass and wife Sandy of New Bern.
She was preceded in death by a son, Alan Wayne Cutler; three brothers, Earl Cutler, Herman Cutler and Alton Franklin Cutler; and one sister, Joyce Congleton.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 307 East Third St., Washington, NC 27889, or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Cutler family. You may address condolences to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
