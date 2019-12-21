Linda Fulcher Pittman, 70, of Stacy, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at PruittHealth in Sea Level.
There will be no formal service.
She was primarily a commercial fisherman, along with her husband. She was a solitary person who will be remembered for being a caring wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Willis and husband Johnny Ray of Williston and Judy Willis of Atlantic; brother, Leon Fulcher of Wilkesboro; and grandchildren, Robin Salter, Samantha Salter and Bailey Willis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 35 years, Carl “Poochie” Pittman; parents, Cartie and Vivian Fulcher; and a brother, Phillip Ray Fulcher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
