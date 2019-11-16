William Andrew “Andy” Weeks Jr., 69, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Carteret County, went to be with his Lord Jesus Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends, due to complications following a stem-cell transplant for leukemia.
Andy’s celebration of life memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at The Navigators U.S. Headquarters Building, Room 256. in Colorado Springs.
Andy was born March 27, 1950, in Rutherfordton to William Andrew Weeks Sr. and Mary Lou Merck. He grew up in Morehead City and trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior at age 9. At West Carteret High School, he learned spiritual disciplines from Navigators at nearby U.S. Marine bases, thereby equipping him for a prolific ministry to his classmates, graduating in 1968. He studied business and accounting at N.C. State University and graduated in 1972. He then moved to Blacksburg, Va., to help with The Navigators ministry at Virginia Tech. There, he met his first and lifelong love, Maryanna Jenkins. They were married in Blacksburg Dec. 22, 1973.
He was intern staff with The Navigators at Villanova University and lived in West Chester, Pa., where his first son, Bryan Andrew Weeks, was born in 1975. There, he worked as an internal auditor for Ogden Food Services and in 1977 moved to New Jersey to become comptroller. His second son, Casey Wood Weeks, was born in Rahway, N.J., in 1978.
Certain of God’s calling, he moved his young family to Memphis, Tenn., and served as Navigator Associate Staff at Millington Naval Air Station, where he enjoyed leading Bible studies and encouraging military men and women in their walks with Jesus. Acknowledging God’s work through him, his hometown First Baptist Church ordained him as a minister of the gospel in 1979.
He and Maryanna became full-time Navigator staff in 1981 at the University of Florida in Gainesville and served for 14 years working there with collegiates. While living in Gainesville, he was a board member of Creekside Community Church for several years. In 1986, a few years before the Berlin Wall fell, he and other Navigator staff took college students to Bulgaria for mission trips.
In the 1990s Andy served The CoMission ministry that trained 1,800 missionaries to live one year in the former Soviet Union. Dr. Stacy Rinehart writes: Andy was the glue that kept The CoMission training team together administratively and financially as they provided 300 training events, 1.3 million hours of training in North America and across 13 time zones across the former Soviet Union. With all the complexities and pressures, Andy brought wisdom, levity and godliness to the CoMission culture.
In 1997, he moved to Colorado Springs, where he served as chief financial officer for The Navigators until 2014.
Former Navigators U.S. President Alan Andrews said, “I was so blessed to be a coworker and friend of Andy Weeks. He was a remarkable man of integrity and competence. Andy loved his family and friends with loyalty, compassion and wisdom. My life is changed and blessed because of his life. He was a great CFO, but an even greater man!”
Lauren Libby, president of Trans World Radio said, “Andy Weeks brought a professional dimension to non-profit ministry. He was instrumental in forming an insurance entity to deliver quality coverage to Christian organizations.”
Andy served as chairman of the board for that entity, Stewardship, for many years and also served on the board of Resource Exchange International.
In retirement, he fully enjoyed his five precious grandchildren, Kaiya, Mycah, Eden, Judah and Kamila. He especially enjoyed spending time with God, reading, skiing and learning various investment strategies.
Though Andy was an accountant by training and good with numbers and organizations, he was far better with people. He read voraciously and recalled details quickly. He studied scripture with a unique depth that was enriched by his love for history. All his life he left followers of Jesus in his wake – throughout most U.S. states and 50 countries. A beloved brother, son, husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be remembered for his wisdom, as one who spoke truth, but with kindness, who cared more about a person’s dignity than about winning an argument. He was a leader who used his influence to care for those he led. For them and for others he opened doors of opportunity that unlocked their gifts and abilities so they could soar. Because of his wisdom and knowledge, Andy was sought out by many. His smile and distinctive infectious laugh always brightened up a room.
He is survived by his wife, Maryanna Weeks; two sons, Bryan Andrew Weeks and wife Tiffany and Casey Wood Weeks; five grandchildren, Kaiya Rae, Mycah Andrew, Eden Alexi, Judah Columbus Weeks and Kamila Weeks-Ruiz, all of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his mother, Mary Lou Merck Weeks of Morehead City; aunt, Judy Martin of Bostic; three younger siblings, Susan McCallum, Sammy Weeks and Patty Russell, all of Morehead City; his nieces and nephews, Jeffery McCallum and wife Olivia and Steven Russell, all of Morehead City, and Elisabeth Price and husband Gary of Savannah, Ga., and Mary Ruth Gentry and husband Crispen of Wasilla, Alaska; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local outreach to the poor or homeless for Andy Weeks, 5095 Raindrop Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. In Colorado Springs, you can give to Springs Rescue Mission, 5 W. Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or Care and Share Food Pantry, 2605 Preamble Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80915.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
