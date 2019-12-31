Tracy Vaughan, 51, of Newport, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Riley Robinson of Beaufort; mother, Sharon Vaughan of Newport; father, Jerry Vaughan of Havelock; and sisters, Shanna Moshier and husband Craig and Andrea Vaughan and spouse Shawn Neighborg, all of Newport, and Sonya Vaughan of Tyler, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.