Shirley O’Daniel Mitchell, 82, of Havelock, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service is at 10 a.m. Friday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Shirley was born April 28, 1937, to John Julian and Katie Elizabeth O’Daniel of Cleveland, Tenn. She was a devout Christian who embraced the spirit of giving to anyone who had a need. She worked for more than 35 years as a sales representative for various companies that supply military commissaries.
She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Mitchell Dildy and husband Eddie of Newport; son, Tracy Duane Mitchell of New Bern; four grandchildren, Katie Schafer, Amber Mitchell, Sarah Dildy and Nathan Mitchell; six great-grandchildren, Abbi, Sophia, Riley, Izaiah, Joseph and Aubree, who were the lights of her life; and three sisters, Jean Kelley, Charlotte Samples and Joy Haddock.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert Wayne Mitchell; three brothers, Jack, Johnny and Kenneth; and two sisters, Josephine and Elizabeth.
There will be a short invocation promptly at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a visitation with the family until 8 p.m. at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City.
Flowers are welcome, or a donation in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations of Havelock. Family and friends can submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
