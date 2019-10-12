Joan Therese Hurd, 88, of Emerald Isle, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City. The beloved mother resolutely held on to life as long as she could and was valiant in adversity and through pain.
A Funeral Liturgy of the Word is at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Egbert Catholic Church.
Joan was born Oct. 3, 1931, to the late Edwin and Catherine Sheehan. She grew up in Mineola, Long Island, N.Y. The oldest of three siblings, her life surpassed that of her brother Edwin and sister Adrienne.
She met the love of her life at St. John’s University, in English class. Coming home to her mother, she said, “I met the man I’m going to marry.” She was married to Everett Joseph Hurd for 49 years until Everett’s death in 2002.
She moved to Morehead City with her husband in 1986 and spent many happy years here and on Emerald Isle, working at The Sheraton in New Bern.
Joan was an avid sports fan, especially football. She also held hockey’s Stanley Cup twice.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Crystal Bluffs who took such good care of her toward the end of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Hurd and husband George Sandor; son David Hurd and wife Carri Skoczek; and four grandchildren, James Matthew Sandor, G. Joseph Sandor, Joshua Adam Sandor and Tara Anne Lobdell.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Brooks Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
