Eddie Dawkins, 79, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at home.
His memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City.
Mr. Dawkins was born in Fayetteville to Johnny Lee and Lucille Allen Dawkins. Eddie was a graduate of East Carolina University and served his country in the United States Air Force. Edwin retired in 1993 as a personnel supervisor for DuPont. While a resident of Atlantic Beach, Mr. Dawkins served as a councilman, mayor pro tem and mayor for the town. He attended Bogue Banks Baptist Church.
He is survived by three children, Kathy Dawkins Smith and husband Kenny of Callahan, Fla., Jennifer Dawkins of Kinston and Edwin Allen Dawkins Jr. of Atlantic Beach; two brothers, Bob Dawkins of Hope Mills and Ray Hinson of Atlantic Beach, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Megan Valien, Patricia Locklear, Cortney Radacz, Jessica Taylor, Casey Stalls, Joseph Dawkins and Makaela Dawkins; and seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, Brooklyn, Journii, Penelope, Adeline and Drago.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Linda Evans Dawkins, and a brother, J.L. Dawkins Jr., preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 406 West 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
