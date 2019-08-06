Col. John Henry Strope, 93, of Emerald Isle, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2019, at his home with his wife and caretakers by his side.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
John was born to the late Glen and Anna Strope Sept. 21, 1925. During World War II, John served as a private first class in the U.S. Marine Corps and was wounded in the invasion of Iwo Jima. After the war, he served with the occupational forces in Japan before returning home, where he completed high school. He went on to graduate from Penn State University in 1951 and returned to active duty commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. He served in the Korean War in 1953 as a tanker and the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967 in supply logistics. He later completed military assignments within the U.S., a three-year tour in Rota, Spain, and one year in Iwakuni, Japan.
John retired from the Marine Corps Nov. 1, 1977, at Camp Lejeune with the rank of colonel. Upon retirement, he owned and operated an antique business from 1978 to 1985 and then fully retired to Emerald Isle. There he later met and married Barbara Cleve. As a couple, they traveled extensively and were active members of the Emerald Isle community.
“A Veteran died Today!”
He is survived by their two sons, John Henry Jr. and William Benjamin; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his current wife of 25 years, Barbara Cleve Strope; her six children; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Elizabeth Dew of Wilson.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
