Jeffrey “Jeff” Gillie, 54, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.
A service for Jeff will be announced at a later time.
Jeff moved to Atlantic as a small child and lived there the remainder of his life. As a young, man he worked in commercial fishing and later with Hunter Hill Gas. More recently, he was a handy man and he put to use his gift of being a jack of all trades. He was a talented wood decoy carver and took his skill to the next level with his business, Hungry Ridge Decoys. Not only was Jeff a skilled carpenter, he was also an animal lover, an avid gardener and an amazing guitar player.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lynda Gillie of the home; cousin and close friend, Lee Harris; and many loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Nellie Gillie; and brothers, Ralph Gillie Jr., Michael Gillie and Robert Gillie.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
