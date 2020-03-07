Carlyle W. “Wilkie” Nunn Jr., 72, of Davidson, formerly of Carteret County, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, peacefully at home after a six-year battle with cancer.
His service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville. A graveside service with full military honors will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis.
Carlyle was a beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather. He was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Goldsboro to the late Janie Holland Nunn and Carlyle W. Nunn Sr.
After proudly serving in the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the Diligence during the Vietnam era, he relocated to the Cabarrus and Iredell County area for the next 40 years. His time in the U.S. Coast Guard was one of his greatest sources of pride. He then spent 30 years in purchasing, sales and management in the lumber industry.
He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed his Jeep “Storm-N-Blu” with co-pilot Stormy Harbour, his faithful Boykin Spaniel, and watching the Atlanta Braves with his sons and grandsons.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County and Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center/Oncology Hematology, Radiology.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Frances “Fran” Nunn; twin sons, Brian Adair Nunn and wife Ashley and Christopher Scott Nunn and wife Brandy; stepchildren, Melanie Ann Smith and husband Pat and David Eugene Cline; a sister, Nancy Lambert and husband Tom; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a special niece and nephew; numerous cousins and many other special friends and relatives.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115; Living Military Museum at Richard’s Coffee Shop,1165 N Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115; or the Wounded Warrior Project via their website.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory of Mooresville is serving the Nunn Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
(Paid obituary)
