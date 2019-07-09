Alfred Eugene Bell, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville surrounded by his family.
A memorial service celebrating his life is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church.
Alfred was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard Reserve. He served his country for more than 40 years, which included the Korean War. For more than 40 years, he was a dedicated and faithful employee of Russell’s Glass Shop and was a master of his craft.
Alfred had a servant’s heart, in which he gave to Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church as a dedicated member. He also enjoyed his time as a member of the Shriners and Masonic Ocean Lodge. Alfred was known by his family as a loving uncle, son and “Pop-Pop.” He was the youngest of four, hardworking brothers, and was dedicated to supporting and caring for his mother and grandmother until their passing.
Alfred is survived by his nieces and nephews, Stephen Bell and wife Kathy of Williston, Fla., Dr. Michael Bell and wife Dr. Jennifer Bell of Morehead City, Charles Kevin Bell and wife Charlene, Kimberly Wichtl (deceased) and husband Robert and Ashley Bell, all of Newport; 14 great-nieces and great-nephews; and eight great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; as well as many loving friends. He will be sorely missed by his breakfast buddies at Hardee’s.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, William Creed of Havelock, and Harry S. Bell Jr. and Clarence A. Bell, both of Morehead City; and his mother, Lillian R. Bell.
A gathering will be held at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his honor to Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church, 1112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
