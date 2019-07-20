Robert Vernon Russell, 87, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay.
His graveside service with Masonic Rites is at 10 a.m. Monday at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Mr. Russell was a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 109 A.F. & A.M. of Beaufort and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He worked at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for 26 years as an aircraft propeller mechanic. He then went on to work for 20 years as a Harkers Island bridge attendant before officially retiring.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edith Willis Russell of Harkers Island; son, Robert Mitchell Russell of Harkers Island; grandson, Macon Gray Russell of Morehead City; great-grandson, Henry Robert Russell of Concord; and numerous nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ottie and Callie Russell; and his brother and his wife, Gilbert and Rosa Lee Russell.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.